Mohsin Naqvi Visits Saudi Embassy
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Ahmad al-Maliki on Saturday welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
and both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, Pak-Saudi relations and cooperation in various fields.
Saudi ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Ahmad al-Maliki assured full support for Islamabad police for which Mohsin Naqvi thanked Saudi Arabia ambassador for arranging housing facility for FC personnel.
They also discussed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Pakistan.
The minister said that the historic brotherly friendship of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is turning into the most beneficial economic relations.
He said that the recent visit of Saudi Arabia's investors to Pakistan was very successful.
The people of Pakistan are waiting for visit of Saudi Arabia's Wali Ahad, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lives in the heart of Pakistani people.
He said that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince will prove to be a game changer in relations between the two countries because Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time.
In the present era, relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are reaching new heights, said Mohsin Naqvi.
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Ahmad al-Maliki assured that he will do everything possible to build the Islamabad police on modern lines.
He said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.
