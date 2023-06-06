Commissiosner Karachi visits Bin Qasim Association of Trade, Industries

(@FahadShabbir)

Novak Djokovic closed in on a potential blockbuster French Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the last four.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday visited the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries on Tuesday to discuss the issues being faced by the association as well as the workers of the industries located in the Bin Qasim industrial zone.

President of the Association Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad delivered a presentation to the Commissioner highlighting the problems they are facing. The issues highlighted were related to transport, traffic, security road infrastructure and civil facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam and Additional Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Hussain Rind were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Karachi assured the association that city administration would play its role to coordinate with concerned departments for addressing the issues to get resolved them.

He highlighted the efforts being made by the Sindh government and said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide possible facilities to all industries zone.

The Bin Qasim zone would also be facilitated with regards to the civic facilities, and to resolve the issues of lack of transport, traffic management and to address security issues.

The Commissioner assured that the setting up of a separate police station for the zone would be considered to provide sufficient security to the industries as well as workers traveling to their factories from other parts of the city.

President of the association Rasheed Jan Muhammad in his briefing about the problems in the Bin qasim zone , said that they wanted the Mehran Highway to be completed as soon as possible to provide an alternate road to the traffic approaching to Port Qasim as the present road National Highway is not sufficient for the traffic.

In this connection, the association also requested to consider the extension of Malir Expressway to Port Qasim to provide another alternative considering the future needs of traffic for this zone. It also came to discussion to extend the service of people's bus from Malir to Port Qasim .

The Commissioner Karachi said that this suggestion would also be brought into the consideration of Minister of Transport to extend the service from Malir to Port Qasim if possible.