Committee being set up to review global practices for conducting accurate population census: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said Wednesday that he had directed for setting up a committee, headed by Deputy Chairman Planning commission, to review global and regional best practices for carrying out national population census.

In a tweet, the Federal minister said that it had to be ensured that the next census was not only accurate but also enjoyed confidence of all regions and stakeholders.

"Have directed Setting up a committee headed by the chairman planning commission to review global/regional best practices for carrying out national population census. We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys confidence of all regions & stakeholders," he tweeted.