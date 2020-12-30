UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Being Set Up To Review Global Practices For Conducting Accurate Population Census: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:45 PM

Committee being set up to review global practices for conducting accurate population census: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said Wednesday that he had directed for setting up a committee, headed by Deputy Chairman Planning commission, to review global and regional best practices for carrying out national population census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said Wednesday that he had directed for setting up a committee, headed by Deputy Chairman Planning commission, to review global and regional best practices for carrying out national population census.

In a tweet, the Federal minister said that it had to be ensured that the next census was not only accurate but also enjoyed confidence of all regions and stakeholders.

"Have directed Setting up a committee headed by the chairman planning commission to review global/regional best practices for carrying out national population census. We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys confidence of all regions & stakeholders," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Asad Umar All Best

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

1 minute ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

12 minutes ago

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

27 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

35 minutes ago

Argentinian Parliament Adopts Bill Legalizing Abor ..

1 minute ago

Iranian President Expects Regional Security to Imp ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.