Committee Formed To Regularize Lyallpur Museum Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 08:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A five-member committee has been constituted to regularise the services of daily-wage employees of Lyallpur Museum.

The committee will prepare its recommendations in a month and present it in the next meeting.

The step was taken in a meeting of Board of Governors (BoGs) of Lyallpur Museum held with Chairman Dr Amir Sarfraz in the chair, here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chairperson /Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Curator Museum Khurshid Jillany and other members were also present.

The commissioner stressed the need for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Agriculture University as signed with Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF). She also urged publicising the awareness lectures widely for sensitizing people about the museum. She also ordered for developing the museum website.

