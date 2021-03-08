Community dialogue held at PPC in connection with Women Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Directorate of Social Welfare & Women Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In collaboration with Blue Veins and Bolo Helpline, Aawaz II Programme organised a community dialogue in Peshawar Press Club to commemorate the International Women's Day.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Aawaz II Programme marked the day by focusing on the theme of 'Creating an Inclusive and Gender Just Community.' The event was attended by Aawaz II Village forum, district forum members, women lawyers,students, journalist and youth volunteers.

The participants of the dialogue discussed women's effective and full participation, decision making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence for achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Sana Ahmad of Blue Veins said "Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is an essential for peaceful societies.

Therefore, it is of paramount importance to end the multiple forms of gender-based violence and secure equal access to quality education and health and recognize women in all spheres of life." Sahar Khan Project Director Bolo Helpline Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Said"Women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that's sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all.

To get us there, we need women at every table where decisions are being made, she added.

Aawaz II Programme is managed by British Council with support from UK aid.