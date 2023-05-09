Complete shutdown in IIOJK & AJK on May 22 against G-20 meeting in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A complete shutdown will be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on May 22 against the Modi regime's illegal action of holding G20 meeting in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir media service,Kashmiris living abroad will hold anti-India rallies and protests in all major capitals of the world on the same day sending a clear message to the world that they reject G20 meeting in internationally disputed territory.

Call for protests have been given jointly by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-India demonstrations will be held in New York, London, Washington, Brussels, Geneva and other major cities of the world to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

APHC leaders strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations by the Indian forces' personnel in Pir Panjal, Poonch and Rajouri areas of Jammu region.

The APHC leaders urged the United Nations to take India to task for committing war crimes in the occupied territory.

A report, in connection with the International Mother's Day said, thousands of Kashmiri women continue waiting for the return of their sons subjected to enforced disappearance by Indian troops.

The 8th May is also grim reminder of Srinagar's horrific massacre at Pir Dastgeer in Khanyar when Indian forces opened fire thousands of people on this day in 1991 in the locality, killing 18 civilians on spot.