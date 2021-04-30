Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the records of all markets and shops of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under the State Department have been made fully computerized to make all matters transparent and to ensure that no alteration can be made in the property records

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the records of all markets and shops of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) under the State Department have been made fully computerized to make all matters transparent and to ensure that no alteration can be made in the property records.

"Suggestions are being considered to redesign and restructure the existing KMC markets at prime location for better utilization. Attempts are already being made to provide alternative places to the owners of shops to be demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court," the Administrator said this while presiding over a meeting on the State Department.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui and other officials of the State Department were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator according to records, KMC currently has a total of 53 active markets with 6995 shops, besides 1279 shops in the 8 markets to be demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A total 2560 shops in 12 markets of KMC were demolished in different areas of the city including Lunda Bazaar, Garden Market located at Light House and shopkeepers have been provided alternative places.

In total, KMC had 10,834 shops in 73 markets. So far during the financial year 2020-21, KMC shops have collected 68.

43 million rupees in revenue.

He said that after the demolition of 12 markets, the revenue of KMC has come down significantly.

Ahmed said that the decision of the Supreme Court was in the public interest and for the betterment of the city and it was implemented in the larger interest of the city.

He said that the markets of KMC which are in dilapidated condition will be better utilized as model projects in Clayton Market, Gurmunder, Machhi Miani Market, Khara Dar, Triangle Plot, Nishtar Road, Civil Lines. Suggestions are being considered to make the furniture market and Nazimabad No. 5 market a model market The Administrator said that in addition to rebuilding and redesigning the existing markets, more new markets would be set up in the city to facilitate the citizens and increase the revenue of KMC.

"In this regard, steps will be taken to establish more markets keeping in view the needs of the area, the location of available land and other aspects,"he added.

He said that for KMC markets are important source of revenue, adding that financial stability was needed for strengthening any organization so every effort is being made to increase the KMC's revenue.

Ahmed directed that the computerized department set up for all the properties of KMC under the State Department should be kept updated and functional so that all the details could come to light at any time.