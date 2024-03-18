COMSTECH announces winners of 2023 Awards to recognize excellence in Science and Technology

The OIC Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has announced the recipients of the prestigious COMSTECH Awards 2023 on Monday to recognize outstanding contributions to scientific research and innovation within the OIC community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The OIC Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has announced the recipients of the prestigious COMSTECH Awards 2023 on Monday to recognize outstanding contributions to scientific research and innovation within the OIC community.

These biennial awards’ laureates have been selected through a rigorous peer-review process, the 2023 awardees represent the pinnacle of scientific accomplishment across various disciplines. Their dedication has significantly advanced scientific knowledge and fostered innovation.

COMSTECH Life-Time Contributions Award in Physics has been jointly awarded to Yasaman Farzan (Iran) and Asghari Maqsood (Pakistan), and the second award of same category in Mathematics has been bestowed to Saieed Akbari Feyzaabaadi (Iran).

COMSTECH Young Researcher Award won by Ahmed Zeeshan (Pakistan), COMSTECH Best Scientific Book Award won by Mohd Sapuan SALIT (Malaysia), COMSTECH Best Patent Award won jointly by Somayyeh KOOHI (Iran) and AMRY Youssef (Morocco), COMSTECH Best Research Paper Award in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics has been awarded jointly to Imen Khouni (Tunisia) and Shujaul Mulk Khan (Pakistan), Naseem Iqbal (Pakistan) and Ismail Ocsoy (Turkiye), Kushairi Mohd Salleh (Malaysia) and Ambreen Kalsoom (Pakistan), respectively, whereas K M Ariful Kabir (Bangladesh) has won in same category award in Mathematics.

COMSTECH has extended its warmest congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements. Each recipient will receive a certificate signed by His Excellency the President of Pakistan (Chairman COMSTECH), a shield of honor, and a cash prize.

Beyond individual recognition, the COMSTECH Awards celebrate the spirit of collaboration that drives scientific progress. The awardees' willingness to share their expertise inspires future generations of researchers within the OIC and across the globe.