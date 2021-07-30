UrduPoint.com
COMSTECH Arranges Webinar On Ovarian Cancer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior consultant in Medical Oncology at the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, Muscat, Oman, Dr. Ikram Burney on Friday delivered his lecture during an online webinar on "In search of improving outcomes across the continuum of ovarian cancer".

The webinar was arranged by COMSTECH with a number of participants local and international.

Dr. Burney is serving as a Visiting Faculty at the Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Karachi University, Pakistan on Friday evening.

In his presentation, Dr. Burney discussed different areas across the continuum of ovarian cancer management, from early detection to overcoming resistance to cisplatin treatment. He presented data on markers of early diagnosis, such as transcription factor E2F5, FAT tumor suppressing homolog 4 (FAT4) gene, SOC2 gene.

Dr. Burney also discussed the role of naturally occurring compounds, such as Frankincense extract, Acetyl-keto-beta boswellic acid (AKBA), and natural marine products such as Hymenialdisine, Gallic acid and Malformin A1.

Dr Ikram Burney graduated from Liaquat Medical College, University of Sindh, Pakistan and received his training in medicine and medical oncology at the Hammersmith Hospital London, the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, and Southampton University Hospitals Trust in the UK.

His areas of clinical and research interest include lymphoproliferative disorders, gynecological malignancies, sarcoma, supportive care in oncology, and medical education.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed and introduced the speaker.

He pointed out that there were two different streams of health care, one in which basic scientists work on understanding diseases at a molecular level with no understanding of clinical outcome and on the other side you will find lots of clinicians with so much rich experience of treating people with little understanding of ideology at molecular level.

This is exactly what is important and where Dr. Ikram Burney impresses me a lot.

He is a clinician par excellence and a researcher of a very high quality and caliber.

