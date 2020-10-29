Concrete steps taken to improve living standards of poor: Sultan Muhammad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government was taking concrete steps to improve living standards of lower stata of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government was taking concrete steps to improve living standards of lower stata of the society.

Presiding over a function organized by Ran,aa Child Welfare Foundation, the law minister said the government was following policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and was taking measures to uplift the poor segment of the society.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said he was grateful to Ran,aa Child Welfare Foundation as the foundation was doing its best for the poor children of the society. He assured the foundation for full cooperation of the provincial government.

He said that policy of the PTI government was to help the poorest people in the society in order to provide them basic necessities of life. The PTI government has launched Health Insaf Card on National Identity Card that is unprecedented not only in Pakistan but also in Asian subcontinent.

He said the common man will receive an annual health of Rs one millions due to health card, adding, the provincial government was trying to include more hospitals in the system as well as all kinds of diseases to help the poor people of the province.

The minister added that, on the direction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, special shelter homes were opened for the poor in different cities of the country, which is a continuation of the PTI government's welfare policy for the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahwish Ali Khan, Founder and President of Ran,aa Child Welfare Foundation, gave a detailed briefing about the Child Welfare Foundation in providing health and education facilities to street and other poor children.

Later, the provincial minister visited the free medical camp for diabetics patients set up by the Abasin Institute of Medical Sciences. Director AIMS Mrs Saba Tanveer informed the minister about services of the organization.