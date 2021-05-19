Constable shot dead in DI Khan

A police constable was killed by indiscriminate firing of his rival within limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A police constable was killed by indiscriminate firing of his rival within limits of City Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to police, police constable, Fahim Shakir who was returning home was shot injured by one identified as Khursheed.

The constable received critical injuries and died on way to hospital. The assailant managed to flee the crime scene.

City police has registered the case and started investigation. Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.