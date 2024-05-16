Construction of 32 km road from Ahmadpur East to Jhangra Interchange to complete shortly

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Superintendent Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich Thursday said that the construction of the 32-kilometer-long dual road from Ahmadpur East to Jhangra East Interchange is being completed rapidly under the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The estimated cost of this scheme is Rs 750 million.

He said that special attention is being paid to improve quality in the construction of the road, and it is expected to be completed by May 30th. He further informed that construction work is underway for a flyover at the railway crossing in Ahmadpur East city. The estimated cost of this scheme is Rs 1100 million.

He said that the development scheme is in its final stages. The construction of the flyover would provide relief to the residents of Ahmadpur East to improve the flow of traffic in the city, he added.