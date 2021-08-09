Construction work of M-14 nearing completion, likely to open for traffic in a couple of months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Work on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway (M-14), an important component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) Western Route Alignment was in full swing and the project would be completed in coming couple of months.

An official of National Highway Authority told APP on Monday that about 290-kilometers long project has been divided into five different packages which were awarded to various construction firms.

He said that Package-1 of the project having total length of 55 kilometres originates from Yarik near DI Khan and culminates at Rehmani Khel . So far about 97 per cent work of the package has been accomplished, he said.

The package was awarded to the National Logistic Cell and its work started in September 2016.

He said that so far about 97 percent progress has been achieved on Phase 2 of the project starting from Rehmanikhel and ending at Kot Belian I district Mianwali. The contract was awarded to M/s SKB-KNK joint venture and its work started in July 2017.

He said that Phase 3 starts from Kot Belian and ends at Tarap, and so far 95 per cent progress has been achieved.

Contract of this section was awarded FWO and its work had started in October 2016.

The official said that so far 82.5 percent progress has been achieved on the phase four of the project which starts from Tarap and ends at Pindi Gheb . The project has been awarded to Limak-ZKB JV and its work started November 2016.

The NHA official said that over 78 percent progress has been achieved on the Pindi Gheb-Hakla section of the motorway. This section was awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB JV and its work started in January 2017.

The motorway, he said would not only drastically cut travel distance between Islamabad and DI Khan but also link major highways i.e. N-50 and N-55 at Dera Ismail Khan Junction which will open up new vistas of socio-economic development in the hitherto underdeveloped areas of the country.

After completion of this improved connectivity project, vast expanses of North Punjab, South KPK and North West Balochistan will be opened for all kinds of tradeactivities leading to phenomenal improvement in the living standards of people in the entire region.