Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project kicks off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The construction work of the 38.3 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been started here which would be completed in one year.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Rawalpindi Ring Road would have a total of five interchanges at Banth, Chak Bali Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian while an industrial zone would be set up around the Ring Road.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta today visited the project site at Gorakhpur Terahia and reviewed the work plan and pace of work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Kenza Murtaza, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Rawalpindi Nabeel Sindhu, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt, Qandeel Fatima, DG RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, representatives of FWO, NESPAK and other departments concerned were also present.

Rawalpindi Ring Road is a very important public welfare project, the Commissioner said adding, that today, the elements who were saying that Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been shelved would be disappointed.

RDA has a key role in the implementation of the development projects for Rawalpindi and the rapid progress of these projects, the Commissioner added.

The Ring Road project would help reduce traffic congestion on the city roads and facilitate the movement of the residents of the adjacent areas, he said, adding that the Ring Road project is a new chapter of development for Rawalpindi city.

