Construction work on Service Road (North) of E-12 in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Construction work on Service Road (North) of sector E-12 was in full swing as 50 per cent filling and cutting work had been executed and the rest would be completed by February after that work on sub-grading would be taken up.

Instructions had been issued to complete the construction work within stipulated time.

In accordance with terms and condition of contract, contractor would not only complete construction of the Service Road (North) but would also construct two culverts and develop drainage system along the road.

The Service Road (North) being constructed with the cost of Rs 97.107 million, is the first step towards the development of sector E-12. Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) in its 45th meeting had approved PC-I amounting to Rs 6630.2 million for development works in sector E-12. Under approved PC-I, complete infrastructure including construction of major roads, service roads, water supply network, drainage system, street lights system and other basic amenities would be completed in the sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that allotment in sector E-12 was made nearly 30 years ago, however, development works in the sector could not be executed due to which allottees of the sector were unable to construct houses on their allotted plots. Incumbent management of the authority after prioritizing the development of sector E-12 removed all hurdles and ensured the initiation of development activities in the sector.

Construction of Service Road (North) would be completed in nine months and efforts are being to complete the project within given time frame. In this connection, concerned formations have been directed to submit weekly report so that progress on the work could be monitored regularly.