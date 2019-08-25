Cops asked to ensure security at churches, procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Churches and mourning processions routes.

During his visit to different routes of mourning processions here on Sunday, the CPO directed all divisional SPs to ensure tight security arrangements at churches and mourning processions routes and continue proper monitoring of security arrangements.

He directed the incharge security to deploy snipers at the mourning processions of A category.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure tight security arrangements and CCTV cameras were being installed at sensitive mourning procession routes.

Earlier, he visited Bahauddin Zakariya University to check security arrangements during the entry test and he also visited different mourning procession routes of A category.