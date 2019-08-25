UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cops Asked To Ensure Security At Churches, Procession Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Cops asked to ensure security at churches, procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Churches and mourning processions routes.

During his visit to different routes of mourning processions here on Sunday, the CPO directed all divisional SPs to ensure tight security arrangements at churches and mourning processions routes and continue proper monitoring of security arrangements.

He directed the incharge security to deploy snipers at the mourning processions of A category.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure tight security arrangements and CCTV cameras were being installed at sensitive mourning procession routes.

Earlier, he visited Bahauddin Zakariya University to check security arrangements during the entry test and he also visited different mourning procession routes of A category.

Related Topics

Police Visit Bahauddin Zakariya University Sunday All

Recent Stories

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

1 hour ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy celebrates Year of Tolerance in Czech ..

2 hours ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.