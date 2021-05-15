Corona rapid tests of 361 passengers conducted at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus rapid tests were conducted of 361 passengers who arrived through different airlines at Faisalabad International Airport during the last two days.

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool supervised the process of tests. As many as 128 passengers arrived from Dubai, 103 from Bahrain and 130 from Sharjah.

All the passengers were allowed to go home as their tests were negative.