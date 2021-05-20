Corona vaccination centre at ASF society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday inaugurated the 18th corona vaccination centre at the metropolis here at Airport Security Force (ASF) society.

The ASF, airport chief executive officers and others were also present.

Mudassar Riaz appealed to the citizens to go to your nearest vaccination centre and get vaccinated against corona, adding that citizens should support the Punjab government in restoring its social life by vaccinating against corona.