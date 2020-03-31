Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Tando Allahyar

(@FahadShabbir)

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness programme on Tuesday held in different villages of Sanghar and Tando Allahyar including Haji piyaro Khaskheli, Haji Ahmed, Obhayo Khaskheli, Lonia Mori to inform the masses about the coronavirus outbreak, symptoms, preventions and precautions.

The programme was organized by Odero Laal Welfare Association and Mehran historical, cultural welfare society, aiming to create awareness among the people about the fatal disease.

Eminent social workers, Aanand Paarwani, Arjun Kumar of odero laal welfare association, President Mehran historical and cultural society Aachar Khaskheli on the occasion stressed on taking preventive measures including covering nose and mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing, using hand sanitizers and washing hands with soap and water especially after coughing.

The newly identified Coronavirus called 2019-nCoV has now reached several countries claiming many lives, they added.

They distributed about 1000 masks,500 sanitizers and hand bill about adopting preventive measures among the villagers.