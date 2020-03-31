UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Awareness Programme Held In Sanghar,Tando Allahyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 03:44 PM

Coronavirus awareness programme held in Sanghar,Tando Allahyar

An awareness programme on Tuesday held in different villages of Sanghar and Tando Allahyar including Haji piyaro Khaskheli, Haji Ahmed, Obhayo Khaskheli, Lonia Mori to inform the masses about the coronavirus outbreak, symptoms, preventions and precautions

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :An awareness programme on Tuesday held in different villages of Sanghar and Tando Allahyar including Haji piyaro Khaskheli, Haji Ahmed, Obhayo Khaskheli, Lonia Mori to inform the masses about the coronavirus outbreak, symptoms, preventions and precautions.

The programme was organized by Odero Laal Welfare Association and Mehran historical, cultural welfare society, aiming to create awareness among the people about the fatal disease.

Eminent social workers, Aanand Paarwani, Arjun Kumar of odero laal welfare association, President Mehran historical and cultural society Aachar Khaskheli on the occasion stressed on taking preventive measures including covering nose and mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing, using hand sanitizers and washing hands with soap and water especially after coughing.

The newly identified Coronavirus called 2019-nCoV has now reached several countries claiming many lives, they added.

They distributed about 1000 masks,500 sanitizers and hand bill about adopting preventive measures among the villagers.

Related Topics

Water Tando Allahyar Sanghar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mayor, DC & SSP visits quarantine centre

2 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghan ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmore Police arrest two wanted criminals

2 minutes ago

Doctor shot dead in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi sp ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi govt says small number of pilgrims can perfo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.