Coronavirus claims 3 more lives, 110 new cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of COVID-19 here in Hyderabad during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 463 in the district since the outbreak of the virus.

According to daily situation report, as many as 110 people have been tested positive for coronavirus till Wednesday night with 12 percent positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1184.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1184 active cases, 1162 were isolated at their homes while 22 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 933 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 110 cases were reported as positive with a 12 percent positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 341,838 people had received first jab while 103,559 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,817 people received their first jab while 2516 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report stated.