Coronavirus Claims Six More Lives

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Coronavirus claimed six more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases had reached to 3998 said a report of Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed six more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours while the total number of active cases had reached to 3998 said a report of Health Department here on Tuesday.

According to the report, 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported taking the number of total cases to 134928 while 518 patients recovered after which the number of total recovered patients reached to 126760 in the province.

So far 8128 tests were conducted during same period.

More Stories From Pakistan

