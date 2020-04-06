UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Dedicated Hospital Established In Haripur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

Coronavirus dedicated hospital established in Haripur

District administration and health department Haripur made operational an abandoned hospital after 12 years and established it as a coronavirus dedicated hospital

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration and health department Haripur made operational an abandoned hospital after 12 years and established it as a coronavirus dedicated hospital.

This was stated by the District Health Officer (DHO) Haripur Dr. Saifullah Khan while talking to the media during the visit to the hospital.

According to the details, 12 years back the hospital was established for Dengue fever patients but did not use during the course of time and was abandoned.

For this new coronavirus hospital administration the management has provided 6 new ventilators, beds, medicines other facilities, trained doctors and paramedical staff.

The DHO further said that, Dr. Roshanzada would be the in-charge of the hospital while medical officers including Dr. Arif Sultan and Dr. Imran Taj those would operate ventilators and nurses including Nimra Bibi and Fakhir Hussain got special training form Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Dr. Saifullah Khan stated that in the hospital we have provided medicines and other facilities and prepared the hospital on a high standard basis.

