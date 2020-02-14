UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Attack Case: 2 Acquitted, Conviction Of 9 Upheld

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:02 PM

Sindh High Court (SHC) has acquitted 2 accused and upheld punishment of 9 accused in Corps Commander attack Case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) has acquitted 2 accused and upheld punishment of 9 accused in Corps Commander attack Case.Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had awarded punishment to accused including Atta ur Rehman, Shahzad Bajwa, Danish Imam, Khurram Saif Ullah, Yaqoob Saeed Khan, Najib Ullah, Aziz Ahmad, Shahzad Mukhtar, Rao Khalid and Shoaib Siddiqui in 2006 in this case.

The accused had filed appeal pleas against their conviction in SHCThe court has acquitted two accused including Yaqoob Saeed Khan and Najib Ullah.

The sentence of 9 accused has been upheld.It is pertinent to mention here that accused had attacked Corps Commander Karachi Ahsan Salim Hayat and 6 soldiers were martyred in the attack.

