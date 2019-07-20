Corrupt elements to be held accountable: Makhdoom Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Mukhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Saturday that the elements who brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy should be held accountable.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf was working on equal implementation of law on both, the rich and the poor, whereas in past, the rich and the poor were dealt differently.

He expressed these views while inaugurating various road schemes in NA 157.

He said the PTI government was striving to raise living standard of masses. Although, the resources were limited, but the government was committed to overcome all sorts of crises, he added.

He criticised the past government and stated that it deliberately deprived of the region and ignored development work here as funds were shifted to other areas of the province.

He noted that the PTI government had earmarked separate funds for south Punjab. About the NA 157, Zain Qureshi maintained that he was well aware of the problems of the constituency and said different schemes of roads, clean drinking water, health and others had been launched across the constituency.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke.

He said hospitals, schools and some other government buildings were being provided solar-system.

He also lauded "Insaf Health Card Scheme" and stated that it was facilitating the poor.

He said free of cost healthy facility was being provided to poor masses under Insaf Card.