Corrupt elements want to remain in power : Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that corrupt elements wanted to remain in power at any cast in the country.

Reacting to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said only the corrupt governments of PML-N were favorite for him for democratic system of the country.

He said fake champions of democracy should be held accountable for their corrupt practices.

He said the PML-N MNA should tell about the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country. Dr. Shahbaz Gill said those people who had tarnished the image of Parliament were again doing politics in the country. The SAPM said the plunderers had been united again to protect their looted money. He said the the corrupt elements were disturbed as the PTI led government presented people-friendly budget 2021-22.

He said incompetent courtiers like Shahid Khaqan were worried about their political survival.