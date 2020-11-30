Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, who wee involved in corruption and money laundering cases, could not befool the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders, who wee involved in corruption and money laundering cases, could not befool the nation.

The masses had rejected PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and other leaders by not attending their public meetings, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said the opposition parties had showed their immaturity by holding a public gathering in Multan. It showed that they did not have any interest in public health issues amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The government had tried its best to get their public meeting postponed, but they held the meeting in total disregard for the anti-COVID standard operating procedures putting the people's lives at risk, he added.

As regards the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the minister said the Bhutto's party was a Federal party, but Asif Ali Zardari had now converted into a regional party of Sindh.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its current term and rule the country for the next five years also with the people's mandate.