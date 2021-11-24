(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday charge sheeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for corrupting the system in past to cover up their corrupt practices.

"PML-N cannot afford independent judiciary, nor tolerate independent working of institutions as they are the people who had corrupted the whole system," he said while talking to media.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Kanwal Shauzab, the minister said, PML-N had a history of influencing and intimidating the institutions including judiciary for achieving their ulterior motives.

However, the Sharif family had to submit money trail in the court to justify the flats they had bought in London by laundering the public money abroad, he added.

He said the PML-N had a history of attacking the court, getting decision in their favour, doing politics of 'briefcases' and appointing people of their own choice on important official positions.

The minister said it was not the first time that the PML-N was attacking the judiciary. This was the continuity of their verbal onslaught on the judiciary after the court disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their corruption in Panama leaks.

Referring to Wednesday's news conference of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz against the state institutions, he said she should tell the nation about the delaying tactics being used by her to hamper the ongoing accountability process.

Maryam after her conviction from the accountability court on corruption charges filed an appeal against the decision and now hampered the proceedings by seeking adjournments over a dozen times under the pretext of different excuses like illness of lawyer and subsequent change in her legal counsel.

He explained as to why Nawaz Sharif was convicted after surfacing Panama leaks and said he remained Prime Minister of Pakistan for three times and allegedly plundered the national exchequer with impunity.

When the Panama papers' scandal surfaced, Nawaz Sharif not only addressed to the nation, but also the Parliament to inform about the source of income through which the Sharif family purchased properties in London, he said, adding they failed to submit money trail in the court and submitted 'Qatari letter' and fake deeds to prove their innocence.

He said submission of the fake documents in the court was itself a crime of forgery.

Farrukh said the Sharif family was given due time for proving their innocence. Joint Investigation Team was formed and they had three months time to justify purchase of their flats in the Avenfield London.

They failed to prove their innocence and disqualified on holding an Iqama, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif despite being Prime Minister of the country held Iqama of other country just to launder the money his family looted from the nation.

Referring to the video leaks of PML-N against judiciary, the minister dared Maryam to submit them in the court as evidence in her case.

She would not do so as in fact her family did not have any receipt of the flats bought in London, he added.