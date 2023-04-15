Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and Constitution

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said the progress and prosperity of the country were linked with the supremacy of Parliament and Constitution.

Addressing an inauguration of the NADRA office here at Kabal and Barikot, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution having powers of legislation and no one would be allowed to make interference in its constitutional jurisdiction.

He said that the people of the country were the custodian of the Constitution and Parliament and would defend it at all costs.

Muqam said that the Parliament had approved a unanimous constitution for the country in 1973 and fixed powers of all the state institutions.

He said the economically rising Pakistan in 2013-17, had been pushed back after the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the flimsy ground.

He said due to hard work and the strong commitment of the prime minister, the country was coming out of the economic challenges owing to the support of China, Saudi Arabia and UAE. He said the IMF has also given the green signal for an agreement.

Amir Muqam claimed that Imran's project was imposed on the country under a well-conceived plan to damage the national economy and institutions.

He said the conspirators with new Names have been active again and attempts were being made to create interference in the work of the Parliament.

He said the time to make politicians scared or kept them silent has gone and today the entire nation agreed that the country would be run only through the Constitution.

He said the price hike could be reduced and economic development would go fast if the policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued.

He appreciated the recent statements of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Esa in support of democracy, Parliament and Constitution.

He said that PTI has failed to address people's problems during its 10 years long rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said that the PTI government has done nothing for the people of Swat and has only installed publicity signboards on the projects completed and launched by the previous PML-N government.

The Adviser said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fed up with the slogans and lies-based politics of PTI.

He said the people of KP were now looking towards PML-N for the resolution of their problems as it was the only party that can steer the country out of all challenges.