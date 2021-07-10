UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Research Institutions To Be Upgraded With Cooperation Of China, Says Fakhar Imam

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Country's research institutions to be upgraded with cooperation of China, says Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, said on Saturday that country's research institutions would be upgraded with cooperation of China under the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in order to enhance production of various crops.

The minister expressed these remarks during a media talk after prize distribution ceremony at a private college here.

"Top researchers from China would visit Pakistan and work with local experts at different institutes", said Fakhar and hoped that it would surely help improve seed quality which ultimately led to handsome production. The best seed quality can contribute 15 per cent more production, he stated.

Fakhar Imam also remarked that the country would also focus on organic farming as it was also becoming popular across the globe due to its nutritious and healthy value. The government was doing legislation to offer facilities for promotion of green food.

Fakhar also observed that South Punjab agriculture was playing important role in strengthening country's economy adding he said there was an increase in production of major crops including wheat, maize, sugarcane and rice.The increase in production was also improving living standard of farmers, said Fakhar. Country witnessed record production of 27.

48 tonnes of wheat. Similarly, the government was also importing wheat in order to ensure ample stock in the country to plug chances of hoarding and keep prices stable.

He said that efforts were underway to enhance cotton production. The country is introducing track & trace system to monitor seed quality.

Fakhar hinted that floriculture will also be promoted to enhance flowers export. He quoted example of Holand and stated that it (Holand) was earning 25 billion Dollars from export of flowers.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for successfully taking up Kashmir case at every international forum.

Responding to a question, he stated that many elements wanted national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) but they were facing disappointment.

To a question about inflation, he said that it was a global issue.

He said that Maryum Nawaz Sharif was making political point scoring on Kashmir only.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Fakhar maintained those nations which focus on technology, excelled in every sector through rapid progress. Pakistan's growth rate was improving despite pandemic COVID 19, stated Fakhar and also urged students and teachers to use masks and other precautionary measures. He stressed upon students to pay immense focus on studies to put country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Punjab China Agriculture Visit CPEC Progress Cotton Media From Government Wheat Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

36 minutes ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

49 minutes ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

57 minutes ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.