Couple Gunned Down For Love Marriage In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Couple gunned down for love marriage in Karachi

Unknown people opened fire and killed wife, husband.According to police reports 2 people including woman have been killed in Latif Town sector 20. Victims have been identified as Ibrar and Shahaba

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Unknown people opened fire and killed wife, husband.According to police reports 2 people including woman have been killed in Latif Town sector 20.

Victims have been identified as Ibrar and Shahaba.

They had contracted love marriage and were living in Karachi for last 6 month. They were from Bannu"Motercycle riders killed them in their home.

15 bullets shells were found from the scene. Their.Bodies have been sent to hospital for postmortem report. Further investigation is underway and police are busy in search of accused", Police Said.

