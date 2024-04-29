Court Adjourns Hearing Of Gandapur Till May 2
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The local court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the illegal arms and liquor recovery case against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur till May 2
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The local court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the illegal arms and liquor recovery case against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur till May 2.
During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha directed that the vehicle connected to the charges be brought to court in the next hearing.
Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case which was registered in Bara Kahu Police Station and the lawyer of Ali Amin Gandapur, Advocate Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, appeared before the court.
During the hearing, the prosecutor emphasized the need to present the vehicle to the court, as it is key to the ongoing investigation. Zahoor-ul-Hassan agreed to produce the vehicle at the next session.
Magistrate Ranjha then adjourned hearing of the case till May 2.
Recent Stories
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan la ..
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched8 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders get interim bail3 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)3 minutes ago
-
Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan landsliding3 minutes ago
-
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan3 minutes ago
-
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license3 minutes ago
-
Justice Babar dismisses pleas seeking his recusal in audio leak case3 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe into social media propaganda on taxing solar consumers3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values Germany as significant global partner: ambassador3 minutes ago
-
Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI founder3 minutes ago
-
PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to be reviewed by Senate: Anusha3 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi meets Bilawal Bhutto, discussed party matters3 minutes ago