Court adjourns hearing of Gandapur till May 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The local court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the illegal arms and liquor recovery case against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur till May 2.

During the hearing, Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha directed that the vehicle connected to the charges be brought to court in the next hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case which was registered in Bara Kahu Police Station and the lawyer of Ali Amin Gandapur, Advocate Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor emphasized the need to present the vehicle to the court, as it is key to the ongoing investigation. Zahoor-ul-Hassan agreed to produce the vehicle at the next session.

Magistrate Ranjha then adjourned hearing of the case till May 2.