Bahawalpur may face 48C temperature

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast that due to current heat wave prevailing in the region, Bahawalpur and adjoining areas might face 47C to 48C centigrades temperature as highest maximum temperature on Wednesday.

It forecast that a dry and very hot weather would continue prevailing in the region for next 24 hours.The highest maximum temperatures 46 centigrade and the lowest minimum 30 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.