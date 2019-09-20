UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Sahiwal Killings Case Till 23rd

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:26 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Sahiwal killings case till 23rd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of Sahiwal killings case till September 23.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings of the case wherein the accused Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were also produced.

The court recorded statement of two witnesses during the proceedings and adjourned further hearing till Sept 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of more then 21 witnesses so far in the case.

The Lahore High Court had ordered the transfer of the case from Sahiwal to Lahore while allowing a petition filed by Jalil, brother of one of the deceased Muhammad Khalil.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba, and friend Zeeshan Javed were killed after CTD officials opened fire on their car in Sahiwal on January 19, 2019.

Jalil had lodged a case against six CTD officials at Yousafwala police station.

