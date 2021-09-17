Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till Oct 14

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till October 14, on Lok Virsa corruption reference against PPP's senator Rubina Khalid and others.

Rubina Khalid didn't appear before court due to infected by COVID-19 and requested the court to grant one-day exemption from hearing.

The court was also informed that the lawyer of Rubina Khalid had been appointed Advocate General Sindh and now the accused also required time to hire a new lawyer.

The court granted time and adjourned the case till October 14.

