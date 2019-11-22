UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns LPC Case Till Dec 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:28 PM

Court adjourns LPC case till Dec 4

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) scam till Dec 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) scam till Dec 4.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings, wherein three accused including LPC former chief Hafiz Nauman appeared The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings today and summoned further witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Besides Hafiz Nauman, Usman Qayyum and Taseer Ahmad had been indicted in Rs 80 million reference filed by national Accountability Bureau against them.

Hafiz Nauman is facing charges of misuse of authority and illegally awarding parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted bail to Hafiz Nauman in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Company Million Court

Recent Stories

Iraqi Kurdistan Faces Challenge Over 16,700 Syrian ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Has Received 16,700 Syrian Refugee ..

2 minutes ago

Money laundering: Court extends physical remand of ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor kvetches about low pressure, load shedding o ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel's Successor Fends Off Key Critic in Party C ..

14 minutes ago

From `Kartarpur to Khyber Pass', UK based historia ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.