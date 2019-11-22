Court adjourns LPC case till Dec 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) scam till Dec 4.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings, wherein three accused including LPC former chief Hafiz Nauman appeared The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings today and summoned further witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Besides Hafiz Nauman, Usman Qayyum and Taseer Ahmad had been indicted in Rs 80 million reference filed by national Accountability Bureau against them.

Hafiz Nauman is facing charges of misuse of authority and illegally awarding parking sites contracts. National exchequer had to face loss of millions of rupees due to financial irregularities in the company.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted bail to Hafiz Nauman in the case.