Court adjourns reference against Zardari till Apr 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till April 18, on Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference connected with the fake bank accounts filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Zardari's lawyer Farouk H.

Naek did not appear before court at this, the hearing was adjourned without further proceeding.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, Investigation Officer Furqan Hameed and others appeared before the court. The court marked the attendances of the accused.

Meanwhile, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Zardari and accused Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on their lawyers' requests. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till April 18.