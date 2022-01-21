Court awards death penalty in murder case:

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Additional District and Session Judge, Anjum Raza Syed on Friday awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case of Jhal Chakiyan police limits.

According to prosecution ,on December 2,2020 accused Asad along with his two accomplices Shehriyar and Muhammad Iqbal had gunned down Ramzan over a minor dispute.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence to Asad along with fine Rs 200,000 as compensation money while acquitted Shahriyar and Iqbal on the benefit of doubt.

The culprit was shifted to Sargodha Jail.

