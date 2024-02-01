Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Double Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 09:13 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a double murder case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a double murder case.
According to City Police spokesman, Atif Abassi alias Bila Boxer had killed two victims Muhammad Iqbal and Sher Dil over a money dispute in April 2017.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides. The court also ordered a fine of Rs One million on the convict while a case had been registered against him at Pirwadhai Police Station.
Recent Stories
Cop injured in Mastung cracker blast
Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment o ..
BISP increases Kafaalat stipend to Rs 10,500 for 9.2 million beneficiaries
23 candidates including 14 independents contesting elections for PP-7
FCCI demands to withdraw levy of toll on Canal Road
Parvez Elahi skips indictment in illegal appointments case
Nawaz vows to remove KP people's sense of deprivation
8 injured in rickshaw accident
China urges int'l community to prioritize Gaza people's lives, support UNRWA
CM Naqvi lays foundation of Multan Cadet College project
Department of Environment (SEPA) Mirpurkhas VECP action against smoke emitting ..
Special court issues 77-page written judgment in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injured in Mastung cracker blast2 minutes ago
-
Gujrat development projects: Court summons Parvez Elahi, others for indictment on Feb 142 minutes ago
-
BISP increases Kafaalat stipend to Rs 10,500 for 9.2 million beneficiaries2 minutes ago
-
23 candidates including 14 independents contesting elections for PP-72 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi skips indictment in illegal appointments case18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz vows to remove KP people's sense of deprivation18 minutes ago
-
8 injured in rickshaw accident22 minutes ago
-
CM Naqvi lays foundation of Multan Cadet College project18 minutes ago
-
Department of Environment (SEPA) Mirpurkhas VECP action against smoke emitting vehicles18 minutes ago
-
Special court issues 77-page written judgment in cipher case18 minutes ago
-
Cipher Case: PTI founder approaches IHC18 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes SBP new app “sunwai”22 minutes ago