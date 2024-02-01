Open Menu

Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Double Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Court awards life imprisonment in double murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a double murder case.

According to City Police spokesman, Atif Abassi alias Bila Boxer had killed two victims Muhammad Iqbal and Sher Dil over a money dispute in April 2017.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides. The court also ordered a fine of Rs One million on the convict while a case had been registered against him at Pirwadhai Police Station.

