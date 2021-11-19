Court grants time to NAB for comments on acquittal plea of Gilani, Ashraf

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in acquittal pleas of ex-prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in chairman Ogra Toqeer Sadiq appointment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments in acquittal pleas of ex-prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in chairman Ogra Toqeer Sadiq appointment reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference lodged by NAB against the two ex-prime ministers of PPP.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB requested the judge to grant more time for submission of comments on acquittal pleas of the accused. The court asked the bureau to submit the comments till November 26.

Former secretary Sikandar Hayat Mekan, ex-ED Ogra Javed Nazir and Shaukat Hayat Durrani had also filed the acquittal plea.

The accused were named in reference alleging them to appoint Toqeer Sadiq against law and merit.