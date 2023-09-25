Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day transit remand

A local court on Monday handed over Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on one-day transit remand. Earlier, the ACE Punjab produced Khawar Maneka before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :A local court on Monday handed over Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on one-day transit remand.

Earlier, the ACE Punjab produced Khawar Maneka before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

ACE's prosecutor submitted that Khawar Maneka had been arrested in connection with charges of illegally occupying Auqaf Department's land in Haveli Lakha, District Okara, and constructing shops and a marriage hall over it.

He submitted that an inquiry was underway on a reference filed by the authorities in this regard. He pleaded with the court to grant transit remand of Khawar Maneka for producing him before the court concerned in Okara.

At this, the court granted one-day transit remand of Khawar Maneka and ordered for producing him before the court concerned by tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawar Maneka was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency and handed over to ACE Punjab when he was trying to leave for Dubai from Allama Iqbal International Airport, earlier in the day.