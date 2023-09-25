Open Menu

Court Hands Over Khawar Maneka To ACE On 1-day Transit Remand

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day transit remand

A local court on Monday handed over Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on one-day transit remand. Earlier, the ACE Punjab produced Khawar Maneka before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :A local court on Monday handed over Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on one-day transit remand.
Earlier, the ACE Punjab produced Khawar Maneka before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.
ACE's prosecutor submitted that Khawar Maneka had been arrested in connection with charges of illegally occupying Auqaf Department's land in Haveli Lakha, District Okara, and constructing shops and a marriage hall over it.

He submitted that an inquiry was underway on a reference filed by the authorities in this regard. He pleaded with the court to grant transit remand of Khawar Maneka for producing him before the court concerned in Okara.
At this, the court granted one-day transit remand of Khawar Maneka and ordered for producing him before the court concerned by tomorrow.
It is pertinent to mention here that Khawar Maneka was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency and handed over to ACE Punjab when he was trying to leave for Dubai from Allama Iqbal International Airport, earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Punjab Dubai Marriage Wife Okara Haveli Lakha Federal Investigation Agency From Airport Court Bushra Bibi Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Dialogue on women empowerment held

Dialogue on women empowerment held

4 minutes ago
 SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines ..

SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines Rs 2.6mln

4 minutes ago
 Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti ..

Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti Mafia'

4 minutes ago
 Quran calligraphy exhibition held

Quran calligraphy exhibition held

7 minutes ago
 Decision to auction property of PPP leader default ..

Decision to auction property of PPP leader defaulting Rs 612.6m to LESCO

7 minutes ago
 US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce ..

US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce Niger withdrawal: Austin

7 minutes ago
US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky ..

US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky says

8 minutes ago
 Mali's junta delays February presidential election

Mali's junta delays February presidential election

8 minutes ago
 Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snow ..

Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snowfall

29 minutes ago
 Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration ..

Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

29 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders s ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders setting up special cell to reso ..

29 minutes ago
 On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial ass ..

On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial assistance for ailing journalist ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan