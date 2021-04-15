UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Indicts Haleem In Case In Ghotki

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Court indicts Haleem in case in Ghotki

A court in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district on Thursday indicted PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in a case

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :A court in Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district on Thursday indicted PTI leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in a case.

Haleem appeared before the court as it resumed hearing of the case pertaining to obstructing performance of official duties. The court read out charges against him, which he denied and opted to contest them. He said that the case against him is based on political grounds.

The court directed the prosecution side to present its witnesses at next hearing to record their testimonies. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until May 26, 2021.

Talking to media outside the court, the opposition leader told the Prime Minister Imran Khan would reach Sukkur on Friday (tomorrow) to announce a package for Sindh, which is just the beginning of development in the province.

He said, "we want to do much more but the sword of the 18th Amendment hangs over us". He said they supported this amendment but many people have done corruption in the garb of this amendment.

He said that during coronavirus pandemic, the Federal government gave Rs60 billion to Sindh but the PPP government wanted all funds for its corruption. He retreated that they wanted postings of their favourite deputy commissioners to get delimitation done that favours their political interests.

He said as per planning and development, corruption of 44 percent was done in projects of Rs7 billion during five years.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hearing Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sukkur Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo May Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI asks ECP to reschedule NA-249 by-polls

8 minutes ago

M-14 construction work to be accomplished in few m ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Holds Phone Talks With Lebanon's Hariri - Kr ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine, Spain Discuss Conflict Escalation in Donb ..

6 minutes ago

Ankara Awaits US' Response to Proposal to Set Up W ..

6 minutes ago

Russia sentences Navalny ally over threat to alleg ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.