Court Issues Detailed Verdict In Toshakhana Case Against Imran, His Wife Bushra
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:17 PM
The court holds that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi misused the prime minister office and obtained public property through the fraudulent means.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) An accountability court on Friday issued the detailed verdict in the Thoshakhan case against Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife, Bushra Bibi.
The court held that both individuals obtained public property through fraudulent means.
According to the verdict, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were found to have misused the Prime Minister's Office, resulting in a financial gain of Rs.
1,573,320,000. The judgment underscored the clear evidence of acquiring public property through fraudulent methods.
Furthermore, the court levied a substantial fine of Rs. 787,000,000 on the accused couple.
Just two days earlier, Imran Khan and his spouse received a 14-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in the Toshakhana reference. Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court delivered the verdict, disqualifying them from holding any public office for 10 years.
