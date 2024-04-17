Court Issues Order To Remove Two Traffic Sergeants
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Sessions Judge Sharafuddin Shah, while taking notice of traffic jam in Larkana city issued orders on Wednesday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sessions Judge Sharafuddin Shah, while taking notice of traffic jam in Larkana city issued orders on Wednesday
to remove two traffic sergeants, Imdad Sheikh and Waheed Abro, who were posted in Larkana city for decade.
On behalf of the session judge, SSP and both the traffic sergeants were summoned by the court.
Sergeants Waheed Abro, and Amdad Sheikh on the orders appeared before the court.
The session judge remarked that people are suffering from severe problems caused by traffic jams in the city.
Traffic police is doing encroachment instead of their work, he observed.
The court immediately issued orders to remove the two sergeants posted in Larkana city for years and to appoint honest persons relating to traffic police on duty to handle the important task of traffic.
On the request of the DSP, the court granted two days to Larkana police to implement the orders.
The court also ordered the DSP Legal to improve the flow of traffic in the city besides removing the encroachment in the area.
Recent Stories
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges3 minutes ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target5 minutes ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO3 minutes ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti14 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue3 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner3 minutes ago
-
President for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Turkiye3 minutes ago