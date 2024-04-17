Open Menu

Court Issues Order To Remove Two Traffic Sergeants

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Court issues order to remove two traffic sergeants

Sessions Judge Sharafuddin Shah, while taking notice of traffic jam in Larkana city issued orders on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sessions Judge Sharafuddin Shah, while taking notice of traffic jam in Larkana city issued orders on Wednesday

to remove two traffic sergeants, Imdad Sheikh and Waheed Abro, who were posted in Larkana city for decade.

On behalf of the session judge, SSP and both the traffic sergeants were summoned by the court.

Sergeants Waheed Abro, and Amdad Sheikh on the orders appeared before the court.

The session judge remarked that people are suffering from severe problems caused by traffic jams in the city.

Traffic police is doing encroachment instead of their work, he observed.

The court immediately issued orders to remove the two sergeants posted in Larkana city for years and to appoint honest persons relating to traffic police on duty to handle the important task of traffic.

On the request of the DSP, the court granted two days to Larkana police to implement the orders.

The court also ordered the DSP Legal to improve the flow of traffic in the city besides removing the encroachment in the area.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Larkana From Court

Recent Stories

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid econo ..

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges

3 minutes ago
 IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Y ..

IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk

3 minutes ago
 Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police ..

Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for m ..

Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..

5 minutes ago
 Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority ..

Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO

3 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation ..

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

3 minutes ago
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

3 minutes ago
 QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th ..

QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

14 minutes ago
 Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

3 minutes ago
 DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of reve ..

DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan