Court Issues Written Order Of Swati's Bail Plea Rejection

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 07:34 PM

An Islamabad court on Thursday issued its written order regarding the rejection of bail petition Senator Azam Khan Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the controversial tweets case.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan, in his six-page order, observed that it was not convinced to grant bail to Azam Swati and decided to dismiss his petition, as apparently he had repeated the same crime after getting bail in the previous act.

The court said the petitioner's lawyer Dr Baber Awan had adopted the stance that his client was being targetted by his political opponents, and that the first information report (FIR) against Swati was registered in violation of the FIA's (Federal Investigation Authority) rules.

It added that the petitioner's counsel took the plea that the offence under Section 20 of PECA was bailable, but the sections of the criminal procedures were added in the case to make in non-bailable.

The court order said Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that Awam Swati had used derogatory and disrespectful language against the senior officers of the state institution. The accused tried to incite the officers to rebellion and to disobey the orders of their seniors, he added, prayed for the dismissal of the bail petition.

It noted that Azam Swati had tweeted on November 26 against a senior officer of the institution, which was re-tweeted by others. The accused also thanked other accounts for re-tweeting.

The court said a case was already registered against the accused under Section-20 of the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) for tweeting against the state institutions in which he was given bail on October 21. But he committed the same offence again on November 26.

