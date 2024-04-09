Court orders to release seven inmates on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, District and Session Judge Abbottabad Ikhtiyaar Khan and Judicial Magistrate 1st Abbottabad Gul Muhammad Tuesday conducted a visit to the Abbottabad District Jail.

Their visit aimed to oversee the proceedings and address matters concerning prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During their inspection, the judicial officials ordered the release of seven inmates who were implicated in diverse criminal activities, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr. Furthermore, they listened to the grievances of other detainees and promptly issued instructions for the resolution of their concerns.

This action underscores the judiciary's commitment to ensuring justice and facilitating the observance of religious festivities among the incarcerated population.