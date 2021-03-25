UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders Vaccination Of Shehbaz Sharif In Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court orders vaccination of Shehbaz Sharif in two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday ordered the Home Department authorities for COVID-19 vaccination of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif within two days.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif on expiry of his remand term. Hamza Shehbaz, also appeared and got his attendance marked.  At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz told the court that a medical board visited him In jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far. He also stated that he had given an application for COVID-19 vaccination, but no steps had been taken for the purpose.

At this, the court directed Punjab chief secretary for providing reports to Shehbaz Sharif, besides ordering for his vaccination in two days.

The court later adjourned further proceedings till March 26, after cross examination of a NAB witness, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Tanveer Hussain.

NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10 had been indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence from the court proceedings.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were declared approvers in the reference.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Rashid Money March Family From Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

20 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

22 minutes ago

Early Childhood Authority launches project to deve ..

22 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

46 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.