Court Seeks Arguments On Fawad's Acquittal Application In Assets Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:13 PM

An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments from parties on acquittal application filed by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, in assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments from parties on acquittal application filed by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, in assets beyond means case.

The court directed counsel to appear on next date of hearing, June 18, and advance arguments on the acquittal application.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Fawad Hassan Fawad also appeared.

Fawad Hassan Fawad had filed the acquittal application under Section 265-K of Criminal Procedure Code, stating that the National Accountability Bureau had failed to produce any evidence against him in the case.

The bureau had alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income. It was alleged that he owned assets worth Rs 5 billion besides multiple benami accounts.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench hadgranted post-arrest bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the case.

