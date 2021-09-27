Covid-19 claims 11 more lives, infects 523 others

As many as 11 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,361 while 523 new cases emerged when 12,840 tests were conducted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,361 while 523 new cases emerged when 12,840 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,361 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 12,840 samples were tested which detected 523 cases that constituted 4 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,980,884 tests have been conducted against which 455,554 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 426,293 patients have recovered from the virus, including 352 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,900 patients were under treatment, of them 21,338 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 474 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 523 new cases, 173 have been detected from Karachi, including 47 from East, 36 Central, 28 each from South and Korangi while 17 each from West and Malir.

Matiari has 36, NausheroFeroze 29, ShaheedBenazirabad 28, Thatta 27, Tando Allahyar 26, Dadu 21, Badin and Sanghar 18 each, Shikarpur and Tharparkar 16 each, Jamshoro 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Jacobabad and Umerkot 11 each, Ghotki, Larkana and Sujawal nine each and Hyderabad four.

Murad Ali Shah urged upon the public to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.