COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to COVID-19 situation during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed 1, 043 new positive cases in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, 54,647 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained one point nine zero per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic infection has reached 21,913 and active cases of disease are now 35,809.