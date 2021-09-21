UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims Four Lives In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :At least four more patients died of coronavirus infection in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), said the spokesmen here on Tuesday.

According to details, three patients died at HMC while 138 were under treatment.

A total of 28 ventilators were reserved for corona patients at the hospital.

The spokesman said that 11 new cases of coronavirus were reported while 13 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, one patient lost his life while 93 patients were admitted out of which 21 were at intensive care unit and 31 at low oxygen supply units.

